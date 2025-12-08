BJP announces incharges, co-incharges for upcoming Assembly elections; Sujata Padhy given West Bengal charge

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday announced the appointment of incharges and co-incharges from its Mahila Morcha for the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala. The appointments were issued through a circular released by Mahila Morcha National President and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan.

According to the circular dated December, National Secretary Sangeeta Yadav has been appointed the Mahila Morcha incharge for West Bengal. Sumitra Dahiya (NEC member), Smita Barooah (National Special Invitee), and National Social Media Convenor Sujata Padhy has been named as co-incharge.

For Tamil Nadu, NEC member Usha Bajpai and former Karnataka Mahila Morcha State President Geeta Vivekananda have been appointed co-incharges.

In Puducherry, NEC member Smt. Shantala Bhat has been named incharge, with Madhavi Bhuta as co-incharge.

In Assam, National Vice President Darshana Singh will serve as incharge, while National Treasurer Latika Sharma, NEC member Sushri Sumitra G. Laloo and National Special Invitee Neetu Garg will assist as co-incharges.

For Kerala, National Social Media Incharge Tina Bentick has been appointed incharge, with Goa Mahila Morcha Prabhari Sulakshana Sawant and Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Priti Gandhi as co-incharges.

Following the announcement, Sujata Padhy expressed gratitude on her official X account for being entrusted with the responsibility of West Bengal State Co-Incharge.

“Honoured and grateful to receive the responsibility of State Co-Incharge for the upcoming West Bengal State Elections. My sincere thanks to our BJMM National President Vanathi Srinivasan Akka for the trust, guidance, and confidence in entrusting me with such a responsible role. I am committed to working with full dedication for the organisation and the people of West Bengal,” she wrote.

She added, “अंग बंग कलिंग में भाजपा का विजय झंडा लहराना है, मोदी जी के काम को लोगों तक पहुंचाना है,” reaffirming her commitment to strengthening the party’s outreach.

— Sujata Sabat Padhy (@SujataPadhyBJP) December 8, 2025

Several party workers and supporters congratulated her online, praising the new team as the BJP gears up for key electoral battles across five states.