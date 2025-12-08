TNI Evening News Headlines – December 08, 2025

📌ASI begins sand removal process from Konark Sun Temple’s sanctum after 122 Years.
📌40,947 cases of crimes against women registered in 1.5 years, according to data presented by CM Mohan Majhi in the State Assembly.
📌BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik slams Odisha Government over female college student’s death in Sundargarh.
📌OTV correspondent from Rairakhol, Ramakant Mahanand dies in road accident near Naktideul in Sambalpur.
📌India and South Africa teams practice at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack ahead of the T20I clash.
📌Headless body of woman sparks tension between two villagers in Malkangiri, Section 163 imposed, Internet suspended and heavy forces deployed in the area.
📌Co-owners of Goa nightclub, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra fled to Thailand, hours after a deadly fire at their club claimed the lives of 25 people.
📌IndiGo refunded Rs 827 crore to affected passengers, and the rest is under process for cancellations up to December 15. More than 4,500 bags have been delivered to passengers.
📌DGCA panel probing IndiGo flight disruptions likely to summon CEO Pieter Elbers, COO Isidre Porqueras on Wednesday: Source.
📌150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’: Vande Mataram became the Mantra of Freedom Movement, PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
📌Election Commission of India (ECI) asks recognised political parties to submit copies of their constitutions within 30 days.
📌Parliament passes bill to levy cess on pan masala manufacturing units.
📌Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu has been suspended from the Congress party with immediate effect.
📌India fined 10% of their match fee for maintaining a slow over rate in the 2nd ODI vs South Africa.
📌India welcomes UK sanctions on pro-Khalistan extremist networks Babbar Khalsa.
