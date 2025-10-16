BJP Announces 40 Star Campaigners for Nuapada Bypoll, Including Two Chief Ministers

Nuapada: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Nuapada by-election. The list includes two Chief Ministers, three Union Ministers, and several senior party leaders.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will lead the campaign in western Odisha. Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Jual Oram, and Ashwini Vaishnaw will also take part in the campaign.

BJP’s National Vice President Baijayant Panda, along with the two state prabharis, will help coordinate the campaign and strengthen the party’s organization in the region. Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Ministers K.V. Singh Deo and Pravati Parida are also expected to campaign in the area.

Other senior leaders, including Suresh Pujari, Pratap Sarangi, Jaynarayan Mishra, and Basanta Panda, will visit Nuapada to connect with voters.

The BJP aims to conduct a coordinated campaign with the involvement of both national and state leaders ahead of the bypoll.