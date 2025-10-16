Odisha Government Raises DA by 3% for Employees and Pensioners, Effective from July

Bhubaneshwar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a 3 percent increase in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees. The hike raises the DA from 55 percent to 58 percent and will take effect from July 1, 2025.

The increased amount will be included in the October salary, and employees will also receive the pending difference for the months since July. The revision applies to all regular government employees and those working in public sector undertakings.

Pensioners will also benefit from a similar 3 percent rise in Dearness Relief (DR), which will be reflected in their October pensions.

According to official reports, about 8.5 lakh government employees and pensioners will benefit from this decision. The government said that payroll and pension systems will be updated automatically, and no separate applications are needed.