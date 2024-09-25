BJD forms 3 Key Committees; Details Here

Bhubaneshwar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has formed three important committees aimed at bolstering the party’s internal coordination and program implementation. This move is seen as a significant step to prepare the party ahead of upcoming political challenges. The announcement was made through an office order issued today.

The three committees — the Advisory Committee, the Membership Drive Committee, and the Programme Implementation Committee — have been formed to assist the Co-ordination Committee that was established on August 5, 2024

Advisory Committee

The Advisory Committee will be led by Shri Prasanna Acharya as the Convenor. The committee comprises senior leaders, including Smt. Usha Devi, Shri Prafulla Kumar Mallick, Shri Chandra Sekhar Sahoo, and others. It is expected to play a crucial role in offering strategic guidance to the party’s leadership.

Key members of the Advisory Committee include:

Shri Prasanna Acharya, Convenor Smt. Usha Devi Shri Prafulla Kumar Mallick Shri Chandra Sekhar Sahoo Shri Ranendra Pratap Swain Shri Prafulla Samal Shri Ashok Chandra Panda Shri Padmanabha Behera Shri Badri Narayan Patra Shri Mangala Kissan Shri Bhupinder Singh Shri Rabi Narayan Nanda Haji Md. Ayub Khan Smt. Sarojini Hembram Shri Shashi Bhusan Behera Shri Rajanikant Singh Shri Ganeswar Behera

Membership Drive Committee

The Membership Drive Committee, aimed at expanding the party’s outreach, will be convened by Shri Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak. Prominent leaders such as Shri Rajendra Dholkia, Capt. Dibya Shankar Mishra, and Dr. Amar Patnaik are among the 22 members of this committee.

Key members of the Membership Drive Committee include:

Shri Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Convenor Shri Rajendra Dholkia Capt. Dibya Shankar Mishra Shri Rabindra Kumar Jena Shri Chandra Sarathi Behera Muzibulla Khan Shri Ananta Narayan Jena Dr. Amar Patnaik Dr. Rajashree Mallick Shri Jagannath Saraka Shri Bijay Nayak Smt. Sarmistha Sethi Shri Umakanta Samantaray Shri Sanjib Kumar Mallick Shri Mukesh Kumar Pal Shri Niranjan Bisi Shri Subhashis Khuntia Shri Romancha Ranjan Biswal Shri Goutam Buddha Das Shri Jogesh Kumar Singh Shri Arvind Mohapatra Dr. Ramakant Bhoi

Programme Implementation Committee

Shri Sanjay Kumar Das Burma will serve as the Convenor of the Programme Implementation Committee. This committee is tasked with ensuring the efficient execution of the party’s programmes. Notable members include Shri Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Shri Pranab Kumar Balabantaray, Smt. Latika Pradhan, and Shri Sudhir Kumar Samal.

Key members of the Programme Implementation Committee include:

Shri Sanjay Kumar Das Burma, Convenor Shri Prasanta Kumar Muduli Shri Rajendra Kumar Sahoo Shri Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo Shri Sananda Marndi Shri Sudhir Kumar Samal Shri Pritiranjan Gharai Shri Pranab Kumar Balabantaray Smt. Latika Pradhan Shri Bikram Kumar Panda Shri Braja Kishore Pradhan Shri Dhruba Charan Sahoo Shri Srikanta Sahu Shri Susanta Kumar Behera Shri Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi Shri Bhrugu Baxipatra Smt. Lekhashri Samantsinghar Shri Manmath Kumar Rautray Smt. Manorama Mohanty Miss Dipali Das Shri Biswa Ranjan Mallick

These committees will work closely with the Coordination Committee to ensure the party’s internal operations run smoothly, while preparing for upcoming political challenges.