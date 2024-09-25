BJD forms 3 Key Committees; Details Here

Bhubaneshwar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has formed three important committees aimed at bolstering the party’s internal coordination and program implementation. This move is seen as a significant step to prepare the party ahead of upcoming political challenges. The announcement was made through an office order issued today.

The three committees — the Advisory Committee, the Membership Drive Committee, and the Programme Implementation Committee — have been formed to assist the Co-ordination Committee that was established on August 5, 2024

Advisory Committee

The Advisory Committee will be led by Shri Prasanna Acharya as the Convenor. The committee comprises senior leaders, including Smt. Usha Devi, Shri Prafulla Kumar Mallick, Shri Chandra Sekhar Sahoo, and others. It is expected to play a crucial role in offering strategic guidance to the party’s leadership.

Key members of the Advisory Committee include:

  1. Shri Prasanna Acharya, Convenor
  2. Smt. Usha Devi
  3. Shri Prafulla Kumar Mallick
  4. Shri Chandra Sekhar Sahoo
  5. Shri Ranendra Pratap Swain
  6. Shri Prafulla Samal
  7. Shri Ashok Chandra Panda
  8. Shri Padmanabha Behera
  9. Shri Badri Narayan Patra
  10. Shri Mangala Kissan
  11. Shri Bhupinder Singh
  12. Shri Rabi Narayan Nanda
  13. Haji Md. Ayub Khan
  14. Smt. Sarojini Hembram
  15. Shri Shashi Bhusan Behera
  16. Shri Rajanikant Singh
  17. Shri Ganeswar Behera

Membership Drive Committee

The Membership Drive Committee, aimed at expanding the party’s outreach, will be convened by Shri Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak. Prominent leaders such as Shri Rajendra Dholkia, Capt. Dibya Shankar Mishra, and Dr. Amar Patnaik are among the 22 members of this committee.

Key members of the Membership Drive Committee include:

  1. Shri Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Convenor
  2. Shri Rajendra Dholkia
  3. Capt. Dibya Shankar Mishra
  4. Shri Rabindra Kumar Jena
  5. Shri Chandra Sarathi Behera
  6. Muzibulla Khan
  7. Shri Ananta Narayan Jena
  8. Dr. Amar Patnaik
  9. Dr. Rajashree Mallick
  10. Shri Jagannath Saraka
  11. Shri Bijay Nayak
  12. Smt. Sarmistha Sethi
  13. Shri Umakanta Samantaray
  14. Shri Sanjib Kumar Mallick
  15. Shri Mukesh Kumar Pal
  16. Shri Niranjan Bisi
  17. Shri Subhashis Khuntia
  18. Shri Romancha Ranjan Biswal
  19. Shri Goutam Buddha Das
  20. Shri Jogesh Kumar Singh
  21. Shri Arvind Mohapatra
  22. Dr. Ramakant Bhoi

Programme Implementation Committee

Shri Sanjay Kumar Das Burma will serve as the Convenor of the Programme Implementation Committee. This committee is tasked with ensuring the efficient execution of the party’s programmes. Notable members include Shri Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Shri Pranab Kumar Balabantaray, Smt. Latika Pradhan, and Shri Sudhir Kumar Samal.

Key members of the Programme Implementation Committee include:

  1. Shri Sanjay Kumar Das Burma, Convenor
  2. Shri Prasanta Kumar Muduli
  3. Shri Rajendra Kumar Sahoo
  4. Shri Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo
  5. Shri Sananda Marndi
  6. Shri Sudhir Kumar Samal
  7. Shri Pritiranjan Gharai
  8. Shri Pranab Kumar Balabantaray
  9. Smt. Latika Pradhan
  10. Shri Bikram Kumar Panda
  11. Shri Braja Kishore Pradhan
  12. Shri Dhruba Charan Sahoo
  13. Shri Srikanta Sahu
  14. Shri Susanta Kumar Behera
  15. Shri Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi
  16. Shri Bhrugu Baxipatra
  17. Smt. Lekhashri Samantsinghar
  18. Shri Manmath Kumar Rautray
  19. Smt. Manorama Mohanty
  20. Miss Dipali Das
  21. Shri Biswa Ranjan Mallick

These committees will work closely with the Coordination Committee to ensure the party’s internal operations run smoothly, while preparing for upcoming political challenges.

 

