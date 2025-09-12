Bihar Polls: Dirty Social Media Warfare Unleashed

TNI Bureau: Bihar’s election campaign has spilled into the digital arena, where the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to generate fake videos and reels is fuelling an increasingly dirty social media battle. Both the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc are accused of circulating manipulated content through surrogate accounts on Facebook and Instagram, raising concerns over misinformation in the heat of the campaign.

One widely shared video shows Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi entering a bar and drinking alcohol, with dubbed audio mocking them. Another fabricated clip portrays Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, “aaj ki vote chori done hogayi, ab jata hoon sone,” while standing before boxes labelled “vote chori.” The video continues into a dream sequence, where a motherly figure scolds him over demonetisation, social media reels, and alleged exploitation of her name in Bihar politics.

According to India Today, these AI-generated videos are part of a broader network of more than 30 unofficial pages operating across Meta platforms. While not formally linked to parties, they act as proxy campaign machines, shaping narratives, attacking rivals, and mobilising young voters.

Nine active pages favouring the BJP-led NDA command over 12 lakh followers. Pages such as Bihar Live highlight Nitish Kumar’s governance record, contrasting it with RJD’s pre-2005 rule, while Bolo Bihar Bol pushes the “double engine” message. The slogan “25 me bhi Nitish” is also gaining traction through dedicated pages.

On the opposition side, at least 18 surrogate pages aligned to the RJD and Congress are aggressively targeting the government. Voice of Bihar Rahul Gandhi regularly attacks the BJP, while youth-focused Instagram handles like Yuva Bihar, RJD Reels, and Tejashwi Aayega 2025 collectively reach more than 14 lakh followers, projecting Tejashwi Yadav as a popular youth icon.

But it is the spread of AI-manipulated videos, often blending satire with falsehood, that has sharpened the digital battleground. As Bihar heads into polls, the fight is being waged reel by reel, with technology amplifying misinformation and pushing electioneering into uncharted territory.