Exodus Continues in Biju Janata Dal

TNI Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday suspended senior leader and former minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik for alleged anti-party activities, adding to a series of recent exits from the party. The decision came a day after Mallik hinted that he might leave the regional outfit if it did not function properly.

Mallik, however, denied the charges and announced that he had resigned from the party citing personal reasons. Mallik, once considered close to Patnaik, is the latest leader to part ways with the BJD after its defeat in the 2024 Assembly elections.

Earlier this week, former Rajya Sabha MP N Bhaskar Rao, Ex-minister Lal Bihari Himirika, Student Leader Hari Shankar Rout and several others resigned from the party. Political Pundits believe that the exodus won’t stop here as BJD is undergoing a massive transition process. Another senior leader Bhupinder Singh will soon exit the party. Several others in Western, South and Coastal Odisha are also contemplating the same.