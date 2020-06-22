Bhubaneswar reports 11 new COVID19 +Ve Cases

TNI Bureau: 11 new COVID-19 +ve cases have been reported in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hrs including three more Railway employees, who tested positive for the virus.

All 11 new cases have been reported from home quarantine.

Total number of Corona positive cases in the Capital City has gone up to 196 out of which 99 are active cases.

Home Quarantine Cases:

👉 6 native of Uttar Pradesh & working in Mancheswar area – Male 21 years, 22 years, 30 years, 33 years, 40 years, 55 years (with a travel history of UP)

👉 3 Railway staff – Male 60 years, 38 years, 20 years (with a travel history of Delhi)

👉 1 native of West Bengal – Male 27 years & working in Mancheswar area (with a travel history of WB)

👉 1 native of West Bengal – Male 27 years & working in Vani Vihar area (with a travel history of WB)

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates:

👉 Total cases – 196

👉 Recovered – 93

👉 Active cases – 99

👉 Deceased – 3