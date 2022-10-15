Bansal, Jay, Vaishnaw in Star Campaigners’ List for Dhamnagar Bypoll

TNI Bureau: Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw, BJP’s State Incharge Sunil Bansal, State Incharge D Purandeswari, National Vice President Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda and National Spokesperson Dr. Sambit Patra are among the 40 Star Campaigners announced for Dhamnagar Bypoll.

Other names include State Unit President Samir Mohanty, Union Minister Bisweswar Tudu, Leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra, BJP Odisha Co-Incharge Bijaypal Singh Tomar, MPs Jual Oram, Pratap Sarangi, Suresh Pujari, Basant Panda, Aparajita Sarangi, MLAs Mohan Majhi, Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra, and former MP MA Kharabela Swain.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Dhamngar will go to bypolls on November 3. BJP has fielded late Bishnu Sethi’s son Suryabanshi Suraj while BJD has fielded Abanti Das. BJD Rebel Rajendra (Raju) Das has filed his nomination as an Independent candidate.

Congress has fielded Harekrushna Sethi as its candidate for Dhamnagar Bypoll.