Bangiriposhi Erupts; Wake Up Call for Sanjali Murmu

TNI Bureau: She may call it a sponsored attack on Odisha Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari’s carcade and term the stone-pelting as a handiwork of her rival Sudam Marndi. But, she needs to acknowledge the fact that she has not done enough as an MLA to take care of the concerns and grievances of her constituents.

If Bangiriposhi erupted today and locals confronted her with their grievances, they have valid points too. Sanjali is very young and lacks experience. But, people of Bangiriposhi who gave her a massive mandate, have every right to raise their voice if things go wrong.

Forget about the 20 years of BJD rule in Bangiriposhi. People see Sanjali as their leader. It’s her responsibility to accept their message gracefully and take corrective steps.