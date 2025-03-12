Ukraine agrees to 30-day Ceasefire; hopes for Peace

TNI Bureau: There is a fresh hope for global peace as Ukraine agreed for a 30-day ceasefire with Russia, following talks with the US officials in Saudi Arabia. US has agreed to lift its freeze on military aid and intelligence sharing. The truce is temporary, but could but could be extended if both sides agree.

Now, all eyes are on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Will he agree to the peace proposal and ceasefire or put more conditions? Meanwhile, Russia continues to attack the territories of Ukraine, causing severe damage.