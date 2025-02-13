Baijayant Panda attributes Delhi Victory to ‘Modi Guarantee’

TNI Bureau: After helping the party win in Delhi as the In-Charge and Poll In-Charge, BJP’s National Vice President and Kendrapada MP Baijayant Panda returned to Odisha with a rousing welcome from the party leaders and workers. Panda got a warm welcome from BJP’s State Unit President Manmohan Samal.

The party not only held a felicitation program, but also sent an official press release on Baijayant Panda’s program and statement. Baijayant Panda reiterated his previous statement while attributing Delhi Polls victory to ‘Modi Guarantee’ and hard work of thousands of workers.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The amount of efforts he put in Delhi Elections and helped materialize Modi-Shah’s dream of capturing Delhi, Baijayant Panda’s stature has gone up at the national level.