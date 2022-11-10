ASI set to open new Circle Office in Puri

TNI Bureau: ASI (Archaeological Survey of India), Country’s premier Archaeological research agency has announced plans to open a new circle office in Puri, Odisha, revealed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

This news comes in just after Karthik Purnima stimulating the people of Puri. The Odisha Circle office at the Shri Jagannath shrine has received the clearance of Union Minister for Culture & Tourism G Kishan Reddy as on Wednesday.

On the other hand, The Union Education minister who hails from Odisha, applauded ASI’s plan to establish a new circle office in Puri and said in a tweet on Wednesday. “@ASIGoI’s decision to establish a new Circle headquartered at Puri for better protection and conservation of centrally protected monuments and heritage sites is a welcome one.”

Following the decision, Union Minister Pradhan thanked the Prime Minister and the Minister of Culture and Tourism. He posted on Twitter that the ASI office in Puri would be very helpful in the preservation and restoration of historic sites as well as their development.

This is a fantastic step in defending and preserving the honor, culture, and heritage of Odisha. “Odisha is a treasure trove of heritage, culture and magnificent architectural marvels. Hon. PM @narendramodi is making dedicated efforts to immortalise our rich cultural heritage and restore our civilisational glory,” he also tweeted.