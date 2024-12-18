Ashwin announces retirement from International Cricket By Sagarika Satapathy On Dec 18, 2024 Share India’s ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday after the end of the third Test match against Australia in Brisbane. Related Posts TNI Morning News Headlines – December 18, 2024 Dec 18, 2024 6th Odisha Book Fair Concludes on a High Note Dec 17, 2024 Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live. The announcement was made during the post-match press conference at the end of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ashwin took 537 Test wickets. In addition to his wickets, Ashwin also scored 3503 Test runs. AustraliaBorder-Gavaskar TrophyBrisbaneInternational CricketRavichandran AshwinSports Share FacebookTwitterWhatsApp
Comments are closed.