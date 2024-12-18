Ashwin announces retirement from International Cricket

By Sagarika Satapathy
Ashwin announces retirement from International Cricket
India’s ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday after the end of the third Test match against Australia in Brisbane.
Related Posts

TNI Morning News Headlines – December 18, 2024

6th Odisha Book Fair Concludes on a High Note

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The announcement was made during the post-match press conference at the end of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ashwin took 537 Test wickets. In addition to his wickets, Ashwin also scored 3503 Test runs.
Ashwin announces retirement from International Cricket
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.