All Accused Arrested in Bali Harachandi Gangrape Case

TNI Bureau: Police arrested two persons for raping a 19-year-old college student in front of her boyfriend near the Baliharchandi beach in Puri district.

The incident occurred on Saturday when a young woman, accompanied by a male companion, visited the Baliharchandi beach.

As per reports, the accused started recording them and asked them for money in return for deleting those videos.

When they refused to pay, two persons in the group raped the woman while the others assaulted her boyfriend and tied him to a tree. Two others were also involved in the incident, but not in the gangrape. The main accused Manoj Behera was arrested from Andhra Pradesh border today.

This is the second incident at a tourist space in just 3 months. Earlier, a 20-year-old female student was gangraped by 10 people in front of her boyfriend on June 15 at Gopalpur Sea Beach in Ganjam District. Such incidents have raised serious questions on the efficiency and competence of the police force as well as the DGP who remains clueless as the law and order situation is going from bad to worse across the state.