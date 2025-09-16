TNI Morning News Headlines – September 16, 2025

📌19-year old female college student gang-raped near Baliharchandi temple in Brahmagiri police station, 3 arrested.
📌Railway cancels, diverts several trains connecting Puri, Cuttack, Howrah, Secunderabad due to modernisation work between Jajpur Keonjhar Road and Bhadrak section.
📌Odisha Government to Launch Clean Air Programme in 12 Cities for Curbing Pollution
📌Nepali youth dies in Jharsuguda while practicing for Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP) Gurkha Sepoy recruitment.
📌Kuchinda Tehsildar, Mitali Madhusmita Dalei, suspended over land dispute allegations.
📌Rare flying snake rescued from house in Koraput.
📌ED summons former cricketer Robin Uthappa to appear before it for questioning on September 22 in connection with the illegal betting app 1xBet case: Officials.
📌Uttarakhand: Cloudburst in Sahastradhara has led to heavy flooding.
📌Supreme Court grants bail for six weeks to Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case accused Mahesh Raut on medical grounds.
📌Anandkumar Velkumar creates history by becoming the first Indian to win a Gold medal at the 1000m Speed Skating World Championships 2025.
📌US, India teams begin trade talks.
Comments are closed.