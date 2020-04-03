Odisha launches ‘Mo Pratibha’ for Kids & Youths during Lockdown

TNI Bureau: In order to engage the children and youths staying at home during the lockdown period, the UNIC EF in collaboration with the Odisha Government, has launched an online competition ‘Mo Pratibha’.

Entries for the competition are being invited on two themes:

👉 Being at Home during Lockdown

👉 My responsibility as a young citizen during #COVID19

👉 Those in the age group of 5-18 years can participate in art, slogan writing, poems, poster making etc.

👉 Winning entries will get certificates and may be used in Information Education and Communication (IEC) materials.