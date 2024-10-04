902 Palestinian Families Exterminated in One Year: Gaza Media Office

Gaza: According to a report by Maqtoob Media, the Government Media Office in Gaza released a statement on Wednesday accusing the Israeli occupation army of committing genocide, with full backing from the United States. The report claimed that over the course of one year, Israeli forces have wiped out 902 Palestinian families from the civil registry by killing all their members in the Gaza Strip.

The statement also detailed that 1,364 Palestinian families were exterminated, leaving only one surviving member in each family, while 3,472 families saw all but two of their members killed. The ongoing violence, which marks its first anniversary on October 7, has reportedly expanded into Lebanon in the last month. Gaza officials estimate over 41,000 people have been killed, with nearly 20,000 still missing.

The media office condemned the killings, attributing them to Western countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, who are accused of supplying Israel with lethal and banned weapons. The statement called on the international community and United Nations organizations to pressure the U.S. and Israel to halt the violence and stop what it described as genocide against civilians, particularly children and women.

Israel’s military offensive on Gaza has continued following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7 of the previous year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.