6 Airbags MUST for Vehicles carrying up to 8 Passengers

Insight Bureau: In order to enhance the safety of the occupants in motor vehicles carrying upto 8 passengers, the Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari today informed that the Government has approved a draft GSR notification to make a minimum of 6 airbags compulsory for vehicles carrying up to 8 passengers.

In a series of tweets Gadkari mentioned that the “Road Transport and Highways Ministry had already mandated the implementation of fitment of the driver airbag on 1st July, 2019 and front co-passenger airbag on 1st January 2022”.

He further stated that “Four additional airbags be mandated in the M1 vehicle category to minimise the impact of frontal and lateral collisions to the occupants seated in both front and rear compartments, it has been decided that 4 additional airbags be mandated in the M1 vehicle category i.e two side/side torso airbags and two side curtain/tube airbags covering all outboard passengers. This is a crucial step to make motor vehicles in India safer than ever”.

This will ultimately ensure the safety of passengers across all segments, irrespective of the cost/variant of the vehicle, the Minister said.