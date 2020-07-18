591 Covid-19 cases in Odisha; Ganjam 182, Khordha 121

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported three deaths and 591 COVID-19 cases onSaturday which took the tally of patients in the State to 16,701, including 5,259 active cases and 11,330 recovered ones.

👉 Of the 591 new cases, 394 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 197 are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 182 new Covid-19 cases and 2 death in the last 24 hours.

👉 3 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 2 from Ganjam and 1 from Gajapati. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 86. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 52 in Ganjam District. The deceased have been identified as Male 63 (Ganjam), Male 60 (Ganjam), Female 48- (Gajapati). The deceased of Gajapati district was also suffering from obesity and sleep apnea.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Khurda (121) and Cuttack (38).

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (182), Khordha (121), Cuttack (38), Bargarh (35), Jagatsinghpur (22), Mayurbhanj (22), Nabarangpur (22), Sambalpur (20), Jajpur (19), Sundargarh (18), Balasore (13), Nayagarh (11), Balangir (9), Dhenkanal (9), Kendrapara (8), Malkangiri (8), Puri (6), Keonjhar (6), Boudh (5), Jharsuguda (5), Koraput (4), Bhadrak (3), Deogarh (3), Angul (1), Rayagada (1).

➡️ New Recoveries – 453