TNI Bureau: Former Delhi Chief Minister & Congress leader Sheila Dikshit breathed her last on Saturday in New Delhi. He was 81.

The three-time CM was admitted at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute today morning following cardiac arrhythmia. She died at 3.30 pm.

She underwent a heart surgery in France last year.

The senior Congress leader was the longest serving Chief Minister of Delhi, serving for a period of 15 years from 1998 to 2013.