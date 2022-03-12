2nd Test: India hold the edge over Sri Lanka

By Sagar Satapathy
India vs Sri Lanka Bumrah
Insight Bureau: Team India dominated Sri Lanka on Day 1 of the 2nd Test in Bengaluru. In reply to India’s 252 in the first innings, Sri Lanka is struggling at 86/6.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer (92) helped India reach a respectable total. At one stage, India were 86/4, but recovered to post 252. Rishabh Pant made 39, while Hanuma Vihari contributed 31. For Sri Lanka, Embuldeniya and Jayawickrama took 3 wickets each.

Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals although Angelo Mathews scored 43. At stumps, they were 86/6. Bumrah took 3 wickets for India, while Shami bagged two. Sri Lanka is now trailing by 166 runs.

