2.48 Lakh Voters to cast their Votes in Nuapada Bypolls

TNI Bureau: The Nuapada assembly constituency in Odisha will go to the polls on November 11, with counting of votes scheduled for November 14, the Election Commission announced on Monday.

The by-election was called after the passing of Rajendra Dholakia, a four-time MLA from Nuapada and former minister in the Odisha government, on September 8.

According to the Election Commission, the notification for the bypoll will be issued on October 13, while nominations can be filed until October 20. The scrutiny of nominations is set for October 22, and candidates have until October 24 to withdraw.

The constituency has about 2.48 lakh registered voters, with 358 polling stations, including 56 new ones. Voters can register until October 10, and webcasting will be available at all polling stations.

Political observers expect a competitive contest between the BJP, BJD, and Congress, with each party aiming to win the seat. The bypoll will also be seen as an early test for the ruling BJP in the state.

Ahead of the elections, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi visited Nuapada and announced several development measures. He upgraded Khariar Road to a municipality, while Komna and Sinapali were made Notified Area Councils (NACs). The CM also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for welfare projects worth Rs 1,101 crore in the district.