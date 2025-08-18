1,840 Doctors and over 5,000 Paramedics to be Appointed in Odisha

TNI Bureau: As many as 1,840 doctors and over 5,000 paramedical staff will be appointed in Odisha soon, informed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday.

While chairing a review meeting of the Health and Family Welfare Department at Lok Seva Bhawan, the Chief Minister directed in this meeting to carry out rationalisation process for the appointment of appropriate number of medical officers in all parts of the state and to provide maximum number of doctors in tribal areas.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the state government should fill up the vacant posts of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor in various medical colleges as soon as possible.

The Chief Minister discussed the issue of increasing the number of seats, developing the infrastructure of medical colleges, filling up other necessary posts besides health services and appointment of technical staff in the meeting and directed to expedite the departmental process for this.

The discussion focused on setting up Integrated Trauma Care Centre in every accident-prone area, increasing the incentive amount of doctors in the places where doctors are reluctant to go, and various problems of Ayush doctors.

In this meeting, the Chief Minister discussed various issues like problems of doctors, recruitment, salary, increase in seats in medical education and directed the Chief Minister’s Secretary to take appropriate steps.