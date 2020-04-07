English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

100-Word Edit: Odisha SHGs take the lead in Corona Fight

By TNI Bureau
Sujata-Karthikeyan-Mission Shakti SHGs
While we remain indebted to Medical Professionals, Cops and other Emergency Service providers for the service rendered by them during the Coronavirus Outbreak, let’s not forget the contribution of our ‘Unsung Heroes’ – the Self Help Group (SHG) Women too.

Mission Shakti Director Sujata Karthikeyan lauded the efforts of Women SHGs who have so far provided cooked food to 3,27,675 people in 5,247 Gram Panchayats and 25,239 people in 108 ULBs. Nearly12 lakh masks have been prepared & distributed by the SHGs.

They have been at the forefront to take care of people in need and distress. Salute the Warriors!

TNI Bureau
