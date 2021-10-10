100-Word Edit: Lakhimpur Kheri Crackdown

Arrest of Union MoS (Home) Ajay Misra’s son Ashish Misra in Lakhimpur Kheri killing case, is a big setback for the Uttar Pradesh Government as well as the Centre.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Lakhimpur Kheri case stunned the Nation while the “system” was busy in saving the son. Every attempt was made to suppress the outrage, but in vain. The UP Govt had to act following the intervention of Supreme Court.

Even Ajay Mishra Teni has murder charges against him. But, he was made Union MoS (Home). PM Modi must act and prove that he does not tolerate such elements in his Cabinet.