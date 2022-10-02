100-Word Edit: Gandhis messed it up Again!

They pretended to be neutral, but they are not. They first chose Ashok Gehlot and later went with 80-year-old Mallikarjun Kharge, who is struggling with his health, as the next Congress President.

It’s the Gandhi Family that rules the roost while Shashi Tharoor is just fighting a symbolic election. On Gandhi Jayanti, Sonia kept Kharge by her side at Rajghat while paying tributes to Gandhiji.

Kharge can’t bring the change. He can’t be the future of Congress Party. Tharoor can be a better President. But, Gandhis want a loyalist who obeys their command. And, they bet on Kharge for this.