100-Word Edit: Dharmendra roars in Dhamnagar

While campaigning in Dhusuri during the Dhamnagar Bypoll today, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that nobody will be spared in the Archana Nag case, as the agencies in Delhi have already begun their investigation.

While speaking about the involvement of MLAs and Ministers in Mining Scam, Dharmendra also taunted Naveen Patnaik for “not taking the responsibility” of a Medical College in Bhadrak.

Whatever may be the results in Dhamnagar, Dharmendra has shown his intent to take on the ruling BJD, which he avoided for long. His tough statements may send a right message to the party leaders, Karyakartas and public.