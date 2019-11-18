100-Word Edit: ‘Bharat Ratna’ for Biju Babu – A Justified Demand

Since its inception in 1954, ‘Bharat Ratna’ has been awarded to 48 eminent personalities in the country. However, barring the exception of 4th President of India VV Giri (in 1975), none other from Odisha has received this coveted award so far.

The focus has now been shifted to political stalwart Biju Patnaik, who is hailed as ‘Pride of Odisha’ for his contribution and achievements in regional, national and global arena.

With BJD finally taking up the matter and deciding to raise the issue in the Parliament, Modi Government should consider this demand of people of Odisha, cutting across political affiliation.