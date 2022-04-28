Whether Real or Joke, Elon Musk wants to buy Coca Cola!

Insight Bureau: After the buyout of Twitter this Monday on the 25th of April, Elon Musk has been seen, on His social media platform, tweeting quite incessantly which is not particularly unlikely his behavior from before of sharing general candor and the developments in SpaceX among others.

His tweets following the takeover explained how the Musk-Twitter reign will be, with free speech for everyone giving a space even for his worst critics, letting both the far left and the far right dwell and their supporters and critics alike so as to remove the political alignment that Twitter has been bestowed with by the public at large because of the selective banning and shadow banning of certain accounts and for not doing the same with some others. He went on to tweet that those who are criticizing him owning the platform are the ones who fear free speech.

In recent developments, a few hours back Musk tweeted that as a next step to this majorly publicized buying, he wants to buy the carbonated drink selling mammoth Coca Cola and “put the cocaine back in” it. While this does sound quite frivolous and far fetched at present, this is how the buy out of Twitter began as well. So at this point it is quite hard to decipher the parts of Musk’s tweet which can be passed off as a joke and the parts which can’t be.

Coca Cola was invented in the late 19th century. At that time, cocaine was legal and thus it was a part of the drink which was then called a patent medicine. This ingredient was what inspired the ‘Coca’ part of the beverage’s name and ‘Cola’ comes from the kola nut which has caffiene. The amount of cocaine in the drink was reduced overtime and finally eliminated by 1929.