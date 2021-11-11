WATCH: Woman Cop in Chennai saves Life of a Man

Insight Bureau: A video showing a woman cop saving the life of an unconscious man, has gone viral on Social Media. Chennai Police Inspector E Rajeswari rushed to carry an unconscious man on her shoulders and then made sure to send him to hospital in an auto-rickshaw.

Rajeswari was hailed in media and social media as ‘Lady Singham’ for her bravery and timely action to save the 28-year-old man.

The man was found unconscious at a cemetery as heavy rains lashed several regions of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, leading to waterlogging, floods snd widespread destruction. At least 12 people habe died since Saturday in rain related incidents.