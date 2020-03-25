English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

WATCH: Salman Khan appeals People of Odisha to follow COVID-19 Guidelines

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan has released a video, issuing appeal to people of Odisha to practice social distancing and fight the CoronaVirus menace by cooperating with the State Government.

Salman who started in the video with a greeting message in Odia, reminded people of Odisha that he had visited the State during the Hockey World Cup in 2018.

The ‘Bhaijaan’ of Bollywood has requested people to follow Odisha Government’s COVID-19 guidelines, maintain social distancing, stay indoors and wash hands frequently with soaps.

TNI Bureau
