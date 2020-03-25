English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Stranded Odia Students in Andhra Pradesh returning Home

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: 42 students from Odisha, who were stranded in Andhra Pradesh, have been rescued yesterday and returning home by two special buses.

The students had gone to Markpuram area in Prahkasham district in Andhra Pradesh on March 16 to appear in B.Ed. exam. They were supposed to return on March 22.

However, they got stuck due to the unprecedented lockdown across the States. After the issued an appeal on Social Media and media took up the case, the Odisha Government made necessary arrangements for their sade return.

The students will reach in Odisha today. After screening, they will be our in home isolation. *they will be put in home isolation.

