Stranded Odia Students in Andhra Pradesh returning Home

TNI Bureau: 42 students from Odisha, who were stranded in Andhra Pradesh, have been rescued yesterday and returning home by two special buses.

The students had gone to Markpuram area in Prahkasham district in Andhra Pradesh on March 16 to appear in B.Ed. exam. They were supposed to return on March 22.

However, they got stuck due to the unprecedented lockdown across the States. After the issued an appeal on Social Media and media took up the case, the Odisha Government made necessary arrangements for their sade return.

#WATCH : Odia Students who had gone to appear in B.Ed. Exams, are stranded in #AndhraPradesh due to the #lockdown . The group includes some pregnant women. They have appealed for help on Social Media. @CMO_Odisha @Naveen_Odisha @skilledinodisha @AndhraPradeshCM @governorap pic.twitter.com/cXiOSML23v — TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) March 24, 2020

The students will reach in Odisha today. After screening, they will be our in home isolation. *they will be put in home isolation.