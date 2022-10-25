WATCH: Partial Solar Eclipse in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Odisha has witnessed this year’s last Solar eclipse today on October 25 for a whole twenty minutes. The partial solar eclipse was visible in the region covering Europe, the Middle East, North-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean and the North Indian Ocean.

A beautiful yet eye popping video of the partial solar eclipse has grabbed netizen’s eyes. In the video which was tweeted by a user, the partial solar eclipse can be completely seen in Odisha.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Notably, a Twitterati has captured the video from his terrace roof in Bhubaneswar. The sun is seen setting over the Khandagiri hills with the eclipse covering the sun partially.

The video is getting viral on Twitter and users are getting all jaw dropped watching the phenomenon.