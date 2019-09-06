Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

Viral Somersaulting Kids join SAI as full-time Gymnasts

By TNI Bureau

TNI Bureau:  The two school kids in uniform, whose somersaults with bags on their backs, impressed the five-time Olympic Gold medallist gymnast Nadia Comaneci, will now become full-time trainees at Sports Authority of India (SAI) Eastern Centre.

Jashika Khan, 11, and Mohammad Azajuddin, 12, were called to a trial at SAI. The Sports Authority will take them in Hostel and train them in Kolkata by qualified gymnastic coaches.

Not just Comaneci, the kids were also praised by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju after the TikTok video went viral on social media.

