Vedanta Group behind Dubious Advertisement in Newspapers?

TNI Bureau: A full page advertisement in leading dailies of Odisha, supporting bauxite mining in Kalahandi, linking it to tribal welfare and development, raised eyebrows. The Ad speaks against importing bauxite and bats for mining in Lanjigarh, hailing the refinery which has become a death trap for locals.

Although the advertisement was published by an organization named Lanjigarh Anchalika Bikash Parishad, it speaks the language of Vedanta, which has been relentlessly trying to ensure smooth bauxite mining in the region despite stiff resistance.

Lakhs of rupees were spent in publishing advertisements in favour of bauxite mining and obviously a little known organization can’t do it. Political and Industry observers see a clear link of Vedanta in this propaganda.