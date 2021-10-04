Varun Gandhi stands with Farmers; UP Govt Steps In

Insight Bureau: After BJP MP Varun Gandhi issued a statement expressing grief over the killing of 4 farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri and demanded strong action against the guilty, the Uttar Pradesh Government stepped in to announce compensation to the families of the deceased.

Rs 45 lakh compensation will be given to families of 4 farmers died in Lakhimpur Kheri violence yesterday. A member from each family will get a government job too. The injured will get Rs 10 lakh.

FIR will be lodged based on farmers’ complaint and a Retired High Court Judge will probe the matter. Politicians have been barred from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri as Section 144 is in place. However, members of farmer unions can visit the place.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni whose son is an accused in the case, has demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation to the families of each BJP worker who were killed in the violence yesterday.