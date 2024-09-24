TNI Morning News Headlines – September 24, 2024

➡️Low pressure area likely form in 24 hours. Heavy rainfall likely in Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Nayagarh, Khordha, and Jajpur today.
➡️2 dead, 3 critical in tusker attack in Mayurbhanj.
➡️PM Modi departs for New Delhi after the conclusion of his 3-day visit to USA.
➡️Badlapur Rape Case accused Akshay Shinde shot dead after he reportedly snatched a gun from the police constable and open fired on the police.
➡️US mulls ban on Chinese software in connected vehicles from 2027.
➡️Sensex and Nifty record all-time high; It was the first time the BSE’s benchmark traded above 85,000. Sensex and Nifty both made a new all-time high of 85,008 and 25,967.
➡️Israel airstrikes on Lebanon claim over 356 lives, leave more than 1200 injured.
