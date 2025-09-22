TNI Morning News Headlines – September 22, 2025

📌Pradeep Jena emerged victorious in Bhubaneswar Club elections, secured position of President on Sunday.
📌OMFED cuts milk, dairy product prices following GST reforms.
📌Popular singer Zubeen Garg to be cremated with full state honours on September 23.
📌Devotees throng Devi temples across India as the nine-day-long festival of Shardiya Navratri begins today.
📌One day PoK will say ‘Main Bharat hoon’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Morocco.
📌Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, is on a four-day official visit to Sri Lanka from 22 – 25 September 25.
📌GST Reforms implemented today; the new system will have two main rates—5% and 18%.
📌Stock market opens in red. Sensex down by 302.61 points, currently trading at 82,323.62.
📌Sensex drops 475.16 points to 82,151.07 in opening trade; Nifty declines 88.95 points to 25,238.10.
📌India beat Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in Dubai.
📌All new H-1B visa petitions submitted after September 21, including those for FY2026 lottery, will require payment of USD 100,000 fee: US President Donald Trump.
📌British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that Britain has formally recognised the State of Palestine despite US objection.
