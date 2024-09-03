TNI Morning News Headlines – September 03, 2024

Related Posts
➡️Ishak Badnayak, a Gadaba tribal student from Lamptaput area in Koraput district cracks NEET.
➡️A home guard died, four cops including IIC, sustained critical injuries after a 108 ambulance crashed into a police van in Mayurbhanj district.
➡️Collection of forms for the Subhadra Yojana will commence tomorrow (September 4) in Odisha.
➡️Odisha records increase in student suicide cases; 189 students died by suicide in Odisha in 2023 compared to 119 deaths in 2021.
➡️Odisha athletes Srabani Nanda won Silver medal in women’s 200m, while Sushmita Tiga earned Bronze in women’s 3000m steeplechase at the 63rd National Open Championships at Bengaluru.
➡️CBI arrests former RG Kar Medical College principal, Sandip Ghosh and three others in Kolkata Doctor rape and murder case.
➡️Andhra Pradesh: NDRF team provided essential items to the flood-affected areas in Vijayawada through helicopters.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a three-day official visit to Brunei Darussalam and Singapore.
➡️Centre constitutes 23rd Law Commission for a period of 3 years with effect from September 1.
➡️Mamata Banerjee Government to table anti-rape bill in Assembly today.
➡️Paris Paralympics: Indian para-shuttler Nithya Sre Sivan clinches bronze in women’s SH6 category.
➡️Paralympics 2024: India bags 8 medals with 2 Golds, 3 Silvers, 3 Bronze in a single day, yesterday.
➡️Sumit Antil wins Gold in javelin throw F64, becomes first Indian man to clinch title in Paralympics. He set a new Paralympics record with a throw of 70.59 meters.
➡️U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces destroyed two missile systems in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.
➡️Abu Dhabi Crown Prince inaugurates IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus.
➡️Taliban ends Women rights in Afghanistan. Women prohibited from raising their voice in public. They will have to cover their entire face and body.
