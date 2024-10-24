TNI Morning News Headlines – October 24, 2024

➡️Cyclone Dana intensified into a severe cyclonic storm last midnight; landfall near Bhitarkanika and Dhamra on October 24-25.
➡️The severe cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ is likely to re-curve slightly towards west and west-south wards after landfall triggering rain in southern Odisha around October 26: Manorama Mohanty, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Flight operations at the Bhubaneswar Airport to remain suspended from Thursday 5 PM till 9 AM of October 25.
➡️Konark Sun Temple to remain closed for tourists on October 24 and 25.
➡️Great danger signal number 10 has been issued at Dhamra, Paradip and Puri ports, and great danger signal number 8 at Gopalpur port.
➡️Cyclone ‘Dana’ to bring heavy rainfall in parts Jharkhand.
➡️Cyclone ‘Dana’ to bring very heavy rain in south Bengal. Kolkata Airport to suspend flight operations from 6 pm on Thursday.
