TNI Morning News Headlines – October 21, 2024

➡️Cyclone Dana: Low-pressure area formed over East Ccentral Bay of Bengal & adjoining north Andaman Sea; intensifying into depression.
➡️Cyclone Dana: IMD issues ‘Red Warning’ for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Ganjam, Puri, Khordha & Jagatsinghpur. Odisha Government cancels leave of employees.
➡️SRC Deo Ranjan Singh directs Collectors to take measures to shift people from vulnerable pockets to cyclone shelters. IMD advises Odisha farmers to shift crops to safe places.
➡️Delhi CRPF school blast: Police probe Khalistani link after Telegram post. No one was injured in the incident.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir: A doctor and six labourers were killed in a terror attack on a tunnel-construction site on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway on Sunday.
➡️Schools to remain closed today in Bengaluru due to heavy rainfall.
➡️Toxic foam seen floating on the Yamuna River as pollution level continues to remain high.
➡️Sensex jumps 545.27 points to 81,770.02 in early trade; Nifty climbs 124.25 points to 24,978.30.
➡️Rupee gains 1 paisa to 84.06 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️India should become permanent member of UN Security Council (UNSC): Russian FM Sergey Lavrov.
➡️Maldivian Government decides to introduce India’s UPI in Maldives.
