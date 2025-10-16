TNI Morning News Headlines – October 16, 2025

📌BJD President Naveen Patnaik joins BJD’s Jan Sampark Padayatra in Bhubaneswar’s Ganganagar area on his birthday today.
📌Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made a sand sculpture wishing BJD President Naveen Patnaik on his birthday today.
📌Nuapada BJP Candidate Jay Dholakia to file nomination on October 18.
📌 BJD’s 2024 Kalahandi Lok Sabha Candidate Lambodhar Nial is in touch with Nuapada BJP MLA Candidate Jay Dholakia; likely to join the saffron party.
📌BJP leader Pitabas Panda murder case: Sharpshooter, associate nabbed by Berhampur police from Bihar
📌CHSE Odisha seeks status of CCTV installation from all collage principals for annual Plus-2 exams; deadline set for November 29.
📌Police SI recruitment scam: Mastermind Shankar Prusty fled to Dubai via Nepal, seeks anticipatory bail.
📌Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu welcomes PM Modi to the State. Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around Rs. 13,430 crore in Kurnool today.
📌Janata Dal United (JDU) releases the second list of candidates for the Bihar Assembly Elections.
📌India prioritises consumer’s interest in oil and gas imports, says MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal amid Trump’s Russian oil comments.
📌U.S. President Donald Trump said PM Modi told him that India will stop buying oil from Russia.
📌Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya arrives in New Delhi on her maiden visit to India.
📌Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Brazilian Vice president Geraldo Alckmin arrives in New Delhi.
📌Indian export to US drop by 37.5% in four months due to tariffs: Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) Report.
📌India proposes supplying Akash missile system to Brazil during talks.
Comments are closed.