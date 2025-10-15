TNI Morning News Headlines – October 15, 2025

📌Mukti Mandap Pandit Mahasabha confirms ‘Payashraddha’ and ‘Deepavali’ on October 20; to be observed from 3:23 PM.
📌BJD President Naveen Patnaik will join the party’s annual Jan Sampark Padyatra on his 79th birthday on October 16.
📌Massive fire destroys 4-storey commercial building in Balasore. Goods worth Rs 4 to 5 crore have been destroyed.
📌Rajasthan: 20 people killed as bus bursts into flames in Jaisalmer.
📌Supreme Court permits bursting of green firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region, with conditions.
📌Jharkhand Government hikes DA for its employees to 58%.
📌President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi pay tribute to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary.
📌Goa Agriculture Minister and former Chief Minister Ravi Naik passes away. He was 79.
📌Bihar assembly polls: ECI issues directions to enforcement agencies to prevent use of money power.
📌India resumes all categories of international postal services to the United States of America (USA) with effect from 15 October 2025.
📌India elected to UN Human Rights Council for the term 2026-28 for seventh time today.
📌Foreign Minister of Egypt, Dr Badr Abdelatty will visit India later this week.
📌Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sahyadri visits South Korea for inaugural India–Republic of Korea Navy Bilateral Exercise.
📌Silver reaches an all-time high of Rs 2 lakh per kilogram.
📌Indian Cricket Team leaves for Australia. India will be touring Australia for a 3-match ODI series, starting on October 19, 2025.
📌Pakistan, Afghan forces exchange heavy fire near border district between Afghanistan’s Kandahar province and Pakistan’s Balochistan region.
