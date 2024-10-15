TNI Morning News Headlines – October 15, 2024

➡️Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to go on a two-day visit to Mumbai from October 18 meet investors.
➡️Odisha woman rape case: State Government deputed a senior IPS officer to Delhi to coordinate with the local police.
➡️Odisha has been recognised as the top winner in the 5th National Water Awards 2023 for outstanding contributions to water conservation and management.
➡️BJP MP from Bargarh, Pradeep Purohit urges Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to constitute high-level enquiry team to stop the illegal dumping of fly ash in the city.
➡️ECI to announce poll dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand at 3.30 PM today.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the exhibition at International Telecommunication Union – World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly 2024 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
➡️Government of India is all set to unveil three centres of excellence in AI under PM Modi’s initiatives ‘Make AI in India’ and ‘Make AI Work for India’.
➡️India remembers contributions of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 93rd Birth Anniversary today.
➡️President Draupadi Murmu addresses India-Algeria Economic Forum calls for enhanced cooperation.
➡️RG Kar issue: Junior doctors’ hunger strike enters 11th day.
➡️JMM-led alliance to contest all 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.
➡️Baba Siddique murder: Mumbai cops search in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain and Khandwa for 3rd shooter.
➡️Voting is underway for Punjab Gram-Panchayat Elections 2024.
➡️Sensex climbs 327.39 points to 82,300.44 in early trade; Nifty up 84.1 points to 25,212.05.
➡️Rupee falls 2 paise to 84.07 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️India expels 6 Canadian diplomats hours after withdrawing its envoy to Canada.
➡️Canada blames Lawrence Bishnoi gang in India for elimination of Khalistani terrorists on Canadian soil.
➡️Taiwan reports increased Chinese military activity near its territory, detects 153 PLA aircraft, 14 naval vessels.
➡️India eliminated from Women’s T20 World Cup after New Zealand beat Pakistan by 54 runs.
➡️Israeli attacks continue in Gaza, West Bank and Lebanon; Israeli strike in northern Lebanon kills at least 21 people.
