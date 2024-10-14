TNI Morning News Headlines – October 14, 2024

➡️President Droupadi Murmu to visit Odisha on October 23 to attend the 75th anniversary of Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya in Puri as the chief guest.
➡️Sexual abuse of Odisha woman at Sarai Kale Khan area of Delhi: Rights activist moves National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).
➡️Devotees to get free ‘Mahaprasad’ at Puri Jagannath temple soon: Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan.
➡️Commissionerate Police issues traffic restrictions & guidelines during immersion procession of Goddess Durga in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.
➡️Two killed as bus catches fire after colliding with motorcycle near Chhatia in Jajpur district.
➡️Mumbai police arrested another youth in connection with NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique murder case; third arrest so far.
➡️Mumbai-Howrah mail gets bomb threat; no suspicious object was found in the train during the search.
➡️An Air India flight from Mumbai to New York made an emergency landing at Delhi Airport due to bomb threat. All passengers and crew members have been safely evacuated.
➡️Mumbai to Musca and Mumbai to Jeddah IndiGo flights received bomb threat. Mandatory security checks were initiated.
➡️President’s rule withdrawn in Jammu and Kashmir; stage set for new Government to assume charge.
➡️Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announces full toll waiver for light motor vehicles at all five toll booths for entry into Mumbai.
➡️Teen from Maharashtra’s Thane district consumed poison after being scolded by her mother for spending too much time on the mobile phone, dies.
➡️RG Kar impasse: Another junior doctor hospitalised, junior doctors continue ‘fast-unto-death.
➡️Sensex rises 236.13 points to 81,617.49 in early trade; Nifty climbs 72.50 points to 25,036.75.
➡️Rupee rises 4 paise to 84.06 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) launched by the Hezbollah terrorist organization hit an army base; 4 Israel soldiers were killed.
➡️20 killed in Israeli shelling on Gaza school.
➡️Billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX on Sunday successfully conducted its fifth test flight.
➡️Man with shotgun arrested near former US President Donald Trump’s rally in Coachella, California.
