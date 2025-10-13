TNI Morning News Headlines – October 13, 2025

📌Notification issued for Nuapada Bypoll in Odisha. Polling will take place on November 11, with counting of votes scheduled for November 14.
📌Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida slams Mamata Banerjee over Durgapur gangrape remarks.
📌Odisha MBBS student gangrape case: State Women’s Commission team will assess the progress of the investigation in Durgapur, will meet survivor.
📌Father of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim slams West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over Odisha MBBS student gangrape case.
📌AIIMS Bhubaneswar employee chased, shot dead on way to work near Ransinghpur, under Khandagiri police limits.
📌President Award-Winning Teacher Dwiti Chandra Sahu from Rayagada district attacked near Bhubaneswar Railway Station, hospitalised.
📌Supreme Court orders a CBI probe into the Karur stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay’s rally, leaving 41 persons dead.
📌Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP, JDU to contest 101 seats each. Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) to contest 29 seats while Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will contest 6 seats each.
📌The Rouse Avenue Court is likely to pronounce an order on the charge in the IRCTC hotels corruption case and land for job corruption case.
📌First seven hostages from Gaza handed over to Israeli forces, reports Israeli media.
📌Hamas will release 20 hostages as part of Israel-Hamas war ceasefire, reports AP.
Comments are closed.