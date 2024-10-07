TNI Morning News Headlines – October 07, 2024

➡️Home Minister Amit Shah will hold meet with Chief Ministers of 8 Maoist-affected States (Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh) today.
➡️Odisha Government to spend Rs 855 crore to renovate canal system of Hirakud Dam. Govt aims to complete the prestigious project by 2027-28.
➡️808kg ganja worth over Rs 1.62 crore seized on a fruit truck at the Krishnavaram Toll Plaza in Odisha-Andhra border while being smuggled to Bhubaneswar.
➡️Orissa High Court directed the Odisha Police State Selection Board (OPSSB) to permit 49 applicants barred from OPSSB to submit their application forms.
➡️Clash between VIMSAR PG students in Burla; 3 house surgeons have reportedly sustained injuries in the clash.
➡️Five die after IAF air show on Chennai’s Marina where 15 lakh spectators gathered. Many attendees experienced dehydration and several fainted as there were no provisions for water or medical assistance.
➡️Delhi court grants bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad, sons Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav in land-for-jobs case.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi receive Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in Delhi.
➡️Sensex rises 276.56 points to 81,965.01 in early trade; Nifty climbs 63.75 points to 25,078.35.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.97 against the US dollar in early trade.
➡️West Indies beat Scotland by six wickets in Women’s T20 World Cup match in Dubai.
➡️India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in first T20 International in Gwalior.
➡️Two Chinese convoy killed and several injured in an explosion near the Karachi international airport in Pakistan.
➡️Israel marks first anniversary of Hamas attack with rallies.
