TNI Morning News Headlines – October 03, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Prisoners shall not be permitted to undertake cleaning of sewers tanks, prisoners of all castes be treated equally, rules Supreme Court.
➡️9 people killed in a span of 4 days following a diarrhea outbreak in rural villages in Kandhamal district.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi to meet investors in Delhi as part of ‘Utkarsh Odisha’ which will take place on 2025 January 28 and 29. State Government set a target to attract investment worth Rs 5 lakh crore to Odisha in next five years.
➡️Navratri 2024: Devotees in large numbers offer prayers at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.
➡️A Doctor named Javed Akhtar shot dead by two juvenile boys, inside Nima Hospital, in Jaitpur under the Kalindi Kunj PS area of Delhi. Cops suspect “targeted killing”. Probe underway.
➡️Supreme Court sentences two persons to life imprisonment in connection with 1998 murder case of ex-Bihar Minister Brij Bihari Prasad.
➡️Prisoners shall not be permitted to undertake cleaning of sewers tanks in hazardous conditions, rules Supreme Court. SC says prisoners of all castes be treated equally.
Related Posts

Delhi Doctor shot dead by two minors

TNI News Insight – October 2, 2024

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Arvind Kejriwal to move out of CM house on Friday.
➡️Mumbai businessman jumps to death from Atal Setu sea bridge; second incident in 3 days.
➡️Rupee falls 9 paise to 83.91 against the US dollar in early trade.
➡️Sensex tumbles 1,264.2 points to 83,002.09 in early trade; Nifty slumps 345.3 points to 25,451.60.
➡️ED summons former Indian cricket captain & Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin in PMLA case linked to his tenure as President of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).
➡️Nasrallah’s son-in-law killed in Israeli airstrike in Syria.
➡️Taiwan hospital fire leaves at least 8 dead as typhoon batters island’s south.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.