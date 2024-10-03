TNI Morning News Headlines – October 03, 2024

➡️9 people killed in a span of 4 days following a diarrhea outbreak in rural villages in Kandhamal district.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi to meet investors in Delhi as part of ‘Utkarsh Odisha’ which will take place on 2025 January 28 and 29. State Government set a target to attract investment worth Rs 5 lakh crore to Odisha in next five years.
➡️Navratri 2024: Devotees in large numbers offer prayers at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.
➡️A Doctor named Javed Akhtar shot dead by two juvenile boys, inside Nima Hospital, in Jaitpur under the Kalindi Kunj PS area of Delhi. Cops suspect “targeted killing”. Probe underway.
➡️Supreme Court sentences two persons to life imprisonment in connection with 1998 murder case of ex-Bihar Minister Brij Bihari Prasad.
➡️Prisoners shall not be permitted to undertake cleaning of sewers tanks in hazardous conditions, rules Supreme Court. SC says prisoners of all castes be treated equally.
➡️Arvind Kejriwal to move out of CM house on Friday.
➡️Mumbai businessman jumps to death from Atal Setu sea bridge; second incident in 3 days.
➡️Rupee falls 9 paise to 83.91 against the US dollar in early trade.
➡️Sensex tumbles 1,264.2 points to 83,002.09 in early trade; Nifty slumps 345.3 points to 25,451.60.
➡️ED summons former Indian cricket captain & Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin in PMLA case linked to his tenure as President of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).
➡️Nasrallah’s son-in-law killed in Israeli airstrike in Syria.
➡️Taiwan hospital fire leaves at least 8 dead as typhoon batters island’s south.
