TNI Morning News Headlines – October 02, 2025

📌Vijaya Dashami celebrations begin across Odisha with great grandeur and enthusiasm. This day marks the victory of good over evil.
📌IMD issues red alert for Puri, Jagatsinghpur as deep depression over Bay of Bengal to cross Odisha-Andhra coast today.
📌Padma Shri awardee and veteran folk artist Guru Gopinath Swain passes away. He was 107.
📌Ravan Podi to be held at 7 locations in Bhubaneswar today.
📌President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, on their birth anniversary today.
📌Padma Vibhushan vocalist and Classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra dies at 89.
📌RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Former President Ram Nath Kovind perform Shashtra Puja on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami in Nagpur, Maharashtra.
📌Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs reconstituted with effect from September 26; Shashi Tharoor reappointed as head of the Panel.
📌Jaisalmer, Rajasthan: 1055 Artillery Regiment of the BSF perform Shashtra Puja on the occasion of Vijayadashami.
📌Highest increase in MSP has been announced for safflower at Rs 600 per quintal, followed by lentil (Masur) at Rs 300 per quintal.
📌IND Vs WI, 1st Test Day 1: West Indies reach 90 for five at lunch on day one of first Test against India.
